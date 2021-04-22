Tina Moessinger, 38, of North Bend, passed away on April 16, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Melvin Hoke, 89, of North Bend, passed away April 13, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mark Hopkins Beecher, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away April 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Teclutsa “Margie” Margaret Sause, 89, of North Bend, passed away April 10, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Pamela Ann Moore, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away April 15, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James “Jim” Charles Pierce, 86, of Coquille, passed away April 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel,541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Walter B. Hogan, 72, of Myrtle Point, died April 17, 2021 in Hawaii. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Myrtle Point Chapel. 541-572-2524
