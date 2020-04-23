Kailan L. Carley Haga - 21, of North Bend, passed away April 17, 2020 at Tacoma, Washington.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541-267-4216 

Sandra Kay Beaver Wilmot - 68, of Coos Bay, passed away April 17, 2020, at Coos Bay.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541-267-4216 

James  E. McCullah - 91, of Myrtle Point, passed away April 19, 2020, at Myrtle Point.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

