Kailan L. Carley Haga - 21, of North Bend, passed away April 17, 2020 at Tacoma, Washington. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216
Sandra Kay Beaver Wilmot - 68, of Coos Bay, passed away April 17, 2020, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216
James E. McCullah - 91, of Myrtle Point, passed away April 19, 2020, at Myrtle Point. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
