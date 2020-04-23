Wanda Mae Labart - 92, of Broadbent, died April 21, 2020 in Broadbent. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Angela Christina Stoddard - 45, of Myrtle Point, died April 17, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524.
Delos “Bo” Henry Boboa - 88, of Coos Bay, passed away April 16, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
