A celebration of life for Kyle Alan Hagquist, 41, of Coos Bay, will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A celebration of life for Eric LaVere Born, 53, of Bandon, will be held at 10 am, Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Bandon Christian Fellowship, 1190 Face Rock Drive in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A graveside inurnment service for Kristine A. Reese Day, 54, of Carlsbad, CA, formerly of North Bend, will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In