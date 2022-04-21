Wayne Calvin Thompson, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away April 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mark Andrew Fenter, 77, of Coos Bay, passed away April 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service - Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Harvey E. Wofford, 90, of Fairview, died April 13, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Christine J. Brown, 69, of North Bend, passed away on April 17, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Eric LaVere Born, 53, of Bandon, passed away April 14, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Terrance A. Carr, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away April 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Carol Ann Duren, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patricia L. "Patti" Strain, 87, of Myrtle Point, died April 16, 2022 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Lonnie C. Simpson, 51, of Coos Bay, died April 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Private burial has been held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Shirley E. Collver, 89, of Coos Bay died April 17, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jacquelyn L. Pedersen, 87, of Coquille, died April 19, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Robert W. Wilson, 71, of Myrtle Point, passed away April 12, 2022 in Roseburg. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ruth E. Mercer, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away April 12, 2022 in Coos Bay. Private interment was at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Catherine Ann Szabo, 97, of Coos Bay, passed away April 14, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Lucy G. Strunk, 96, of Coos Bay, passed away April 14, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Terra Lynn Turner, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away April 15, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Christopher Crews, 70, of North Bend, passed away April 15, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dennis R. Dougherty, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away April 16, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Richard L. Newberg, 53, of Coos Bay, passed away April 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
