John Dayton - 97, of Myrtle Point, died April 18, 2020 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524

Ronnie Dean Gundlach - 78, of Coos Bay, passed away April 19, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Debra L. Kelsay - 48, of North Bend died April 10, 2020 in North Bend. Services may be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel.. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

