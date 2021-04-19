Kimberly J. (Young) Banta, 54, of North Bend, passed away on April 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Paul Wesley Walker, 90, of Queen Creek, Arizona (formerly of Lakeside), passed away April 15, 2021 at Queen Creek AZ. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Barbara Fagette, 81, of North Bend, passed away April 15, 2021 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kermit Walker, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away April 15, 2021 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Linda J. Gonzales, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away April 4, 2021 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
