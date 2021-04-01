A graveside service for Donald E. Dausel, 64, of Coos Bay who died March 25, 2021 in Coos Bay will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ocean View Memory Gardens 1525 Ocean Blvd. under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

