George Stuart Nixon III, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away March 25, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Charles L. Evans, 100, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, died March 28, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

Charles Cravey, 62, of Coos Bay died March 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Wanda Sue Craig, 66, of North Bend, passed away on March 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Myrtle Ivy Wilmot, 103, of North Bend, passed away on March 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Ross Payton, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away March 26, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

George D. Martin, 65, of Coquille, passed away March 24, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Ilse J. Von Roon, 80, of Bandon, passed away March 27, 2021 in Bandon.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Joseph D. “Joe” Tripp, Jr., 66, of Coos Bay, passed away March 28, 2021 in North Bend.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

James E. Haworth, 42, of North Bend, passed away on March 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Edith Wilkerson, 85, of Reedsport, passed away on March 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

James R. Perkins, 92, of North Bend, passed away March 30, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay 541 267-4216.

