George Stuart Nixon III, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away March 25, 2021 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charles L. Evans, 100, of Coos Bay, formerly of Coquille, died March 28, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Charles Cravey, 62, of Coos Bay died March 27, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Wanda Sue Craig, 66, of North Bend, passed away on March 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Myrtle Ivy Wilmot, 103, of North Bend, passed away on March 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ross Payton, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away March 26, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
George D. Martin, 65, of Coquille, passed away March 24, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Ilse J. Von Roon, 80, of Bandon, passed away March 27, 2021 in Bandon. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joseph D. “Joe” Tripp, Jr., 66, of Coos Bay, passed away March 28, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
James E. Haworth, 42, of North Bend, passed away on March 28, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Edith Wilkerson, 85, of Reedsport, passed away on March 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
James R. Perkins, 92, of North Bend, passed away March 30, in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay 541 267-4216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In