A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. for Lorell Y. Durkee, 60, of Coos Bay, on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Barbara Ruth Dodrill on April 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Bandon, 592 Edison Ave SW, Bandon, OR 97411. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
