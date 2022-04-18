Lucy G. Strunk, age 96, of Coos Bay, passed away April 14, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Cathrine Ann Szabo, age 97, of Coos Bay, passed away April 14, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

Robert Wayne Wilson, age 71, of Myrtle Point, passed away April 12, 2022 in Roseburg. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.



Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter Candy?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments