A graveside service for Elnora Lillian Leaton, 93, of Coos Bay, who passed away April 5,2021 in Coos Bay will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 17,2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
