Laura E. Hilton, 86, of Myrtle Point died March 30, 2021 in Coquille. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Arnold L. Hansen, 92, of Reedsport, passed away April 6, 2021 in Eugene. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chpapel.
June Violet Lindberg, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 7, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Scott William Crockett, 46, of Reedsport, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Doris Irene Baker, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 10, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Delores Diane Flores, 64, of Coquille, passed away April 10,2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
George Arthur Way, 76, of North Bend, passed away on April 9, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Stella J. Downs, 69, of Coquille, died April 9, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Billy Warren Lopp, 85, of Port Orford, passed away April 6, 2021 in Port Orford. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dewey Ray Gilkey, 65, of Lakeside, passed away April 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Estrid (Hendrickson) Carvello, 92, of Lakeside, passed away on April 13, 2021 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Phyllis N. Green, 90, of Coos Bay died April 12, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will take place at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
