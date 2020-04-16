Joyce A. Mason - 83, of North Bend, passed away April 11, 2020 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments