A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jim Bush, 69, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Services for William "Bill" P. Sweet, 79, of North Bend, will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment in the family plot at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard "Rick" B. Shearer, 77, of Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment in the family plot in Allegany, NY under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Services for Wesley "Wes" P. Hill, 61, of Coos Bay, will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
