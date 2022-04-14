Warren Tracy Thomas, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away April 2, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Russell George LeDonne, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away April 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Oscar Edgar Johnson, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Michael William Peart, 67, of Bandon, passed away April 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Patricia "Pat" A. O'Neil, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Alice  Cristy Powell, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away March 29, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Helen L. McGraw, 104, of Coos Bay, passed away March 29, 2022 in North Bend.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Cynthia Lynn McCune, 68, of North Bend, passed away March 30 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

John Henry Muller, 83, of North Bend, passed away March 31 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Joan Goodison, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away April 3, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Deborah Ann King-Dexter, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5, 2022 in Coos Bay.    Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

James Peter Tarantino, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away April 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216 

Marty Holland, 53, of Coquille, died April 11, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

Virginia L. Lockhart, 88, of North Bend, passed away on April 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Sarah R. Davis, 39, of Bandon, died April 9, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Betty L. Emmons, 94, of North Bend died April 11, 2022 in North Bend.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Sally Jo "Jodie" Peake, 84, of Springfield, formerly of North Bend, died April 11, 2022 in Eugene. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay Under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, Coos Bay. 541-269-2851.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Charles E. Ridling, 66, of North Bend, died March 31, 2022 in North Bend.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafuneralscom

Edward P. Stocker Jr., 76, of Coos Bay, died April 6, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Gregory A. Taylor, 61, of Coos Bay, died March 31, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Wesley "Wes" P. Hill, 61, of Coos Bay, died April 3, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Richard "Rick" B. Shearer, 77, of Coos Bay, died April 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

William "Bill" P. Sweet, 79, of North Bend, died April 11, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com



