Warren Tracy Thomas, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away April 2, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Russell George LeDonne, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away April 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Oscar Edgar Johnson, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael William Peart, 67, of Bandon, passed away April 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patricia "Pat" A. O'Neil, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Alice Cristy Powell, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away March 29, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Helen L. McGraw, 104, of Coos Bay, passed away March 29, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Cynthia Lynn McCune, 68, of North Bend, passed away March 30 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
John Henry Muller, 83, of North Bend, passed away March 31 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joan Goodison, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away April 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Deborah Ann King-Dexter, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away April 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
James Peter Tarantino, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away April 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Marty Holland, 53, of Coquille, died April 11, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Virginia L. Lockhart, 88, of North Bend, passed away on April 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Sarah R. Davis, 39, of Bandon, died April 9, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Betty L. Emmons, 94, of North Bend died April 11, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Sally Jo "Jodie" Peake, 84, of Springfield, formerly of North Bend, died April 11, 2022 in Eugene. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay Under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area, Coos Bay. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Charles E. Ridling, 66, of North Bend, died March 31, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafuneralscom
Edward P. Stocker Jr., 76, of Coos Bay, died April 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Gregory A. Taylor, 61, of Coos Bay, died March 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Wesley "Wes" P. Hill, 61, of Coos Bay, died April 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard "Rick" B. Shearer, 77, of Coos Bay, died April 3, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
William "Bill" P. Sweet, 79, of North Bend, died April 11, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
