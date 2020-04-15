Winnie Morgan - 69, of Reedsport, (formerly of Coos Bay) passed away April 11, 2020, at Reedsport.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Neal E. Ballard - 62, of Coos Bay passed away April 9, 2020, at Coos Bay.   Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Leroy E. Bender - 83, of Coos Bay, passed away April 6, 2020 at Coos Bay.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

Shirley Stockman - 78, of Coos Bay passed away April 1, 2020, at Coos Bay.   Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.

