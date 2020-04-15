Winnie Morgan - 69, of Reedsport, (formerly of Coos Bay) passed away April 11, 2020, at Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Neal E. Ballard - 62, of Coos Bay passed away April 9, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Leroy E. Bender - 83, of Coos Bay, passed away April 6, 2020 at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Shirley Stockman - 78, of Coos Bay passed away April 1, 2020, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In