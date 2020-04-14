Palma "Pixie" F. Crosier - 65, of North Bend, passed away on April 10, 2020 in North Bend. Private family services will be held at a later date in Caldwell, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Ginger Lee Buck - 52, of Coos Bay, passed away April 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Margaret E. Johnson - 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Doris L. Murray - 87, of Coos Bay, passed away April 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In