A memorial service to celebrate the life of Rev. Val Rich, 73, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark Street in North Bend. For more details go to www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
