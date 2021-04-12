Richard W. Adamec, 73, of North Bend died April 5, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com 

