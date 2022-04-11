Lorell Y. (Durkee) Storm, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
