Lorell Y. (Durkee) Storm, 60, of Coos Bay, passed away on April 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.



Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter Candy?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments