A private burial for Merle A. Brooks, 86, of Brookings, formerly of Coos Bay, was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A graveside service will be held for Corindee Phillips (formerly Cordindee Stoffers), 40, of Coos Bay, on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A memorial service will be held for Dr. Jerry Hamilton, 84, of Coos Bay, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Skyline Baptist Church, 3651 Liberty, St, North Bend. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
A memorial service will be held for Rick Dale Flowers, 64, of Coos Bay, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In