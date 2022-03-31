Angelo R. "Dick" Morana, 85, of North Bend, passed away on March 23, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Bradly C. Beaird, 64, of Coos Bay died March 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Merle A. Brooks, 86, of Brookings, formerly of Coos Bay, died February 26, 2022 in Brookings. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Corindee Sue Stoffers (Phillips), 40, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Priscilla A. Pratt, 72, of North Bend, passed away on March 27, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
James “Jerry” Gerald Phillips, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 21, 2022 in Palm Springs, California. Arrangements are under the care of Rose Mortuary and Crematory, 760-251-7673.
Kyle A. Hagquist, 41, of Coos Bay died March 24, 2022 in Springfield. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
James A. Holmes III, 58, of Coos Bay, died March 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Denise Marie Cox, 54, of Coos Bay, passed away March 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William “Bill” Mutton, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away March 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dorothy Jean Stiltner, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away March 23 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Cindy M. Buckle, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Kurt D. N. Stover, 74, of Coos Bay died March 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Manolito "Mark" D. Hanburg, 48, of Coos Bay, died March 25, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
