Candy J. Falkoske - 59, of Lakeside, passed away on March 20, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Mark R. Socia - 28, of Coos Bay died March 26, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Cynthia G. Ruckdashel - 60, of Coos Bay, passed away on March 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Peggy L. Schwarze - 73, of Coos Bay died March 28, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
James H. Bardin - 79, of Bandon died March 28, 2020 in Bandon. No public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Alan Dale Shaffar Sr. - 92, of Powers, died March 31, 2020 in Powers. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service- Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
