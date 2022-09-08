September 30, 1955 – September 24, 2021
Anthony "Tony" S. Martin passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 65.
Tony was born September 30, 1955 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, moved to Lakeside, Oregon as a child, and was a resident there until his passing.
Tony was a 1973 graduate of North Bend High School and spent the majority of his working life in the lumber mills, moving his way up from pulling on the green chain to operating the edger. Tony married Tammie A. Bishop in 1977 and they had a son, Karl and a daughter, Holly a few years later. There were tears in his eyes the first time that he held his children in his arms.
Tony loved the Oregon Coast and all it had to offer. Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting, clamming, crabbing, and camping. Two of his favorite areas were the Elliott State Forest and Loon Lake.
Tony is survived by his wife, Tammie; his daughter, Holly; his son, Karl and wife, Jennifer; two grandsons, Kaleb and Kameron; numerous siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tony was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Louise (Gagnon) Martin.
Private cremation services have already been held.
We love and miss you Dad.
