Anthony Smith
March 9, 1927 – February 9, 2020
At his request, no public services will be held for Anthony Smith, 92, of Coos Bay.
Tony was born March 9, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. He passed away February 9, 2020 in Coos Bay.
He completed his Orthopedic training in New York City in 1957, then practiced in the Coos Bay area for 35 years. Tony founded Millicoma Orthopedic Clinic in 1972. Following his retirement in 1991, he started Tioga Orthopedic Services providing independent medical examinations.
Throughout his life, Tony enjoyed art, music, travel and cooking. He and his wife Del enjoyed traveling, visiting museums and attending operas. He loved the outdoors, including fishing, skiing, camping and gardening with his family and friends.
Tony is survived by his wife, Del; son, James of Berkeley, Calif.; daughter, Holly Sutton of Lake Oswego; grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew and Tyler; siblings, Jane Vinson and Frederick Smith.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
