June 5, 1993 – December 12, 2021
Anthony Lee Jordan, loving partner, son, brother, and friend left this world behind on December 12, 2021. He was born June 5, 1993, in Coos Bay. He spent his childhood in Bandon, where he graduated from Bandon High School in 2011. Anthony jumped right into the workforce, working seasonal at Coos Forest Patrol until he landed a job at Roseburg Forest Products in Coquille, where he dedicated 9 years of his life to the industry and giving his teammates a hard time.
Anthony was well known for his bright, infectious smile. He cared for everyone he met and deeply loved those close to him. He would do anything for anyone, without hesitation. He would not relent until he put a smile on your face. He was a dreamer, adventurer, and had the wildest ideas. Amongst many things, he loved fireworks, bungie jumping, sky diving, and flying aircraft. He aspired to be a helicopter pilot; his heart belonged in the sky.
Anthony is survived by his partner, Kyralyn Boris; mother, Jeri Gulseth; father, Rodney Jordan; stepmother, Trisha Jordan; sister, January Bressman; brother, Hunter Jordan; grandmother, Pamala Keunzinger; aunts and uncles, Mary Carlson, Teri Arnold, Patsy Jordan, Janet Jordan, David and Karin Jacobs; along with many cousins.
