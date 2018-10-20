May 14, 1960 – October 14, 2018
A Celebration of Life will be held for Anthony Joseph Root, 58, of Coos Bay, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 from 4 to 7:00 p.m. in the Spruce Cedar Room at the Mill Casino. Please RSVP to Stacey at staceym@dbwinc.com. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Joe was born May 14, 1960 in Miles City, Montana, the son of Sam and Phyllis (Janisch) Root. He passed away Oct. 14, 2018 in Coos Bay. He was raised and educated in Miles City and learned the art of welding as a young man. He worked as a boilermaker/fabricator in Billings, Montana before moving to Oregon in 1986. In 1989, he went to work for DB Western where he was working as the operations manager at the time of his passing
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a much loved father, grandfather (Papa Joe), uncle, brother, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by; daughter, Amanda Gleason of Libby, Mon.; step-daughter, Michelle Vesterby of Coos Bay; three grandchildren, Rowdy, Cash, and Adilynn of Libby, Mon.; two step-granddaughters, Emily and Bailey of Coos Bay; brother, Tim Root of Glendale, Ariz.; sister, Tammy Hoppe of Billings, Mon. and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216. Please a loving message online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In