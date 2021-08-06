January 20, 1923 – December 12, 2020
While heaven may rejoice and the angles are singing, it is with a heavy heart to announce the death of my Gram, Annie Louella Evans Morgan. After sharing all she had, she joined her husband, Carroll Morgan in heaven December 12, 2020.
Annie was a wife for 66 years; a mom to 5; gramma to 12; great gramma to 23; and a great-great gramma to 9. 49 people in all, just because two people fell in love.
Annie was born January 20, 1923 up the South Slough. During her childhood, she went back and forth to Portland, living with her grandparents or with her aunt Tonte and to Coos Bay, where she graduated from Marshfield High School.
Annie met Carroll at church and as they say…..the rest is history. They were married in 1942. Together they moved around Oregon and California until they settled in Florence for 45 years. Annie moved back to Coos Bay after the death of her husband and lived in her hometown for 8 more years.
Throughout her adult life she worked various jobs. She was a cranberry picker, baby sitter, waitress, dairy farmer, hotel owner, worm farmer and housekeeper until she was 90. Most importantly she was a wife, mom, gramma and friend to many.
Annie loved the simple things that life had to offer, so let’s celebrate her life doing what she loved. Watch a baseball game and hope for a good game and not for a team. Plant her favorite colored Pansies (purple and yellow). Grab a shovel and move some dirt. Transplant a Lily. Find a wild Azalea and breathe deeply. Ponder why your Irises aren’t blooming. Gather family to play UNO and eat popcorn with a spoon so the cards don’t get greasy. Become a pancake extraordinaire, animal shaped pancakes are the best, just ask her grandkids. Go to the beach to watch the waves and have a weenie roast. On the weekend make a pot of hamburger soup because you never know who will stop by for a visit.
Thanks for all of the love Gram. You were the heartbeat of this family and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will August 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at her church, Church of Christ, 775 Donnelly Ave Coos Bay.
