In Memoriam. Anne Mattingly, resident of Bandon, Oregon, joined her husband, David Rabin, in death on July 1, 2021.
Anne was a professional actress, writer, philanthropist and bibliophile. She married David and relocated to Bandon in 1999, where the two became active members of the community. Anne was a talented actress, lending her gifts to performing, directing, producing and writing for the Bandon Playhouse. She was a long time member of the Bandon writers' group.
Anne was a philanthropist, She donated to multiple charities, even when resources were tight, preferring to "lighten the burden of another" (Dickens) rather than indulge herself. She was private, introspective, and an avid reader. She appeared on Jeopardy, was a member of MENSA and belonged to the Screen Actors Guild.
Anne never returned a library book late, she never missed a pun. She never made a promise she wouldn't keep, and she certainly never "suffered fools gladly."
Anne was courageous, witty and the most empathetic person I ever knew. She was my sister.
Prepared for death (as she was for everything) she left the following in a file labeled "When I die."
"Just know I am ready. Love you. Bye,
DO NOT STAND AT MY GRAVE AND WEEP,
I AM NOT THERE I DO NOT SLEEP.
I AM A THOUSAND WINDS THAT BLOW
I AM THE DIAMOND GLINT OF SNOW
I AM THE SUN ON RIPENING GRAIN
I AM THE GENTLE AUTUMN RAIN
DO NOT STAND AT MY GRAVE AND CRY
I AM NOT THERE, I DID NOT DIE.
BY MARY ELIZABETH FRYE"
