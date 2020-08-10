July 28, 1922 - July 16, 2020
Annabelle Marguerite Kemp, 97, passed away, July 16, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Nampa, Idaho. Annabelle was born July 28, 1922 in Albany, California to Walter Erastus Paul of Crockett, California and Mabel Anna Moore (born in Flesherton) Ontario, Canada.
Annabelle spent most of her youth in the Bay Area. Upon graduation from high school, WWII was in full swing; Annabelle worked as a civilian doing record keeping in the naval shipyards in San Francisco. It was during this time she met Cecil L. Kemp, stationed in San Francisco in the U.S. Coast Guard – they met on a street corner! They were married June 30, 1945. Her husband of 69 years preceded her in death in 2014.
The Kemps lived briefly in California and Tennessee but most of their years were spent in Bandon. In the early 1950’s Annabelle worked in Coos Bay for what was then the “Coos Bay Times,” now known as “The World” newspaper.
Annabelle Kemp was best known for her role as a homemaker, raising their children and supporting her husband in their local community activities and was very active in their church. She served for many years as a Camp Fire Girls leader, Sunday school teacher and high school youth leader. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower beds, and doing anything with her family.
She has been a resident of Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay for the past fourteen years. For the month preceding her death she lived with one of her daughters in Nampa, Idaho. She is adored by her four surviving children, spouses, and grandchildren – Robert L. Kemp (Bob) of Newport, OR, Pam (Kemp) and Bill Paugh of Nampa, Idaho, Patrice (Kemp) and John Baugher of Vancouver, Washington, and Susan (Kemp) and Bob VanZelf of North Bend, OR. She cherished her children by marriage, James and Betty Kemp of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and Lynn (Kemp) & Glenn Wills of Lebanon, Tennessee. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bandon.
In memory of Annabelle Kemp, her children will be making a donation to St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice in Nampa, Idaho, and to Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay. Contributions to these memorial gifts may be mailed to Patrice Baugher, 13907 NW 50th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98685.
