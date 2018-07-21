Feb. 9, 1949 - June 30, 2018
A graveside services will be held for Anna Malamanui (Kanui) Wesel, 69, at 11 a.m., Friday, July 27, at IOOF cemetery in Bandon. A gathering at 1 p.m. will follow at the Bandon VFW. A memorial service will be held for Anna in Winnemucca, Nev., in the fall. She passed Friday, June 30, 2018 at her Winnemucca, Nev., home with her loving husband by her side.
Anna was born Feb. 9, 1949 in Keaukaha, Hilo, Hawaii, to William and Maggie Kanui. She spent her childhood in Hawaii until her family moved in 1964, to Coos Bay,, where she attended Marshfield High School and graduated in 1968.
Anna met a handsome young fellow from Bandon. After a brief courtship they were married July 28, 1971. Willard A. Wesel and his beautiful Hawaiian wahine moved to Port Angeles, Wash. It was there that they started their family. The Wesel’s had three children. In 1978, the family relocated back to Oregon, this time to Brookings where they raised their children. In 1997, the couple moved to Winnemucca, Nev.
Anna was a devoted wife and mother. She was always present during her children’s sporting and extracurricular events - cheering them on whether it was on the field or during one of life’s challenges, she was always there to encourage and lend strength. She was a mom who volunteered for everything and always made sure her children and husband had what they needed especially LOVE!
Anna enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, travel, sports, reading a good book, movies, “talking story”, studying geneology, card games, slot machines, Hula dancing, singing and playing old Hawaiian music and teaching about the Hawaiian culture. She was strong in her faith in Christ. Anna also loved her dogs, but most of all she loved her family and friends. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for people. Her kindness and generosity were a gift to all who knew her and you never saw her without a smile.
While her children were still young, she was a stay-at-home mom. As they grew older Anna found joy in working outside the home, but always found time to help others. She held many positions from a chiropractic assistant to store/casino manager. Her talents and ways of giving to others were endless.
Anna is survived by her husband of 47 years, Willard Wesel of Winnemucca, Nev.; son, Guy and Michele Kanui of Winchester, Calif.; daughter, Desiree Hultenschmidt of Lovelock, Nev.; son, Eric Wesel of Salida, Colo.; grandchildren, Ashley and Laura Kanui, Aidan and Hailey Wesel, and Dylan Hultenschmidt; great-granddaughter, Ha’ilia Lopez; brothers, William Kanui III of Coos Bay, Edwin and Tiki Kanui of Hilo, Hawaii, and John Kanui of Hilo, Hawaii; sisters, Margaret Hill of Coos Bay and Lucille Morris of Vernonia; as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maggie Kanui; brothers, Joseph Kanui, Samuel and Truly Kawaha; nephews, Blue Kanui and Joe Wendy and Kanui; and grandson, Justin Garrett Hultenschmidt.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers please, make a donation to your favorite charity or to the American Cancer Society.
