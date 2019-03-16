March 24, 1927 –Jan. 28, 2019
The family would be honored to have you join them for a celebration of Anna’s life (on her birthday) at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 24, at Douglas County Senior Center (Reedsport Senior Center), 460 Winchester Ave. in Reedsport. Anna Jane Miller Woods passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2019, at her home in Reedsport, surrounded by her family. She was 91 years old.
Anna was born March, 24, 1927 in Wilsonville, the daughter of Axel Kyllo and Dolly Eva Kyllo. She attended Reedsport schools, graduating from Reedsport High School in 1945. Anna lived in Reedsport all her life, after moving there at age 5.
Anna was married to Melvin Arthur Miller from 1944 to 1980. Melvin and Anna owned the Hwy 101 Grocery Store in Reedsport and the Kari Kone in Florence from 1960 to 1980. Melvin passed away Dec. 30, 1980. Anna later married Robert Eugene Woods from 1981 to 2019. Anna was a caring and loving mother of two daughters, Sandra Tena Rockwell of Oakland and Cathie Anne Garrett of Eugene.
Anna was preceded in death her by her first husband, Melvin; two brothers, Harvey and Richard; and sister, Eleanor.
Anna was survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters; two sons-in-law; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Anna will be greatly missed by all who loved her; she will always have a special place forever in our hearts. Anna’s love was felt by all who graced her presence. Anna always took care of others before herself, always gracious; she was everyone’s”mom” and opened her arms to anyone who walked through her door.
Anna generously volunteered her time to VFW Auxiliary Post #3594 for more than 35 years, Three River Rebekah Lodge #240 for more than 30 years, and Reedsport Eagle Aerie #2595 for more than 30 years.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In