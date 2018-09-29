Nov. 12, 1916 – Sept. 23, 2018
At her request, no services will be held for Anna J. Mallon, 101, of North Bend. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Anna was born Nov. 12, 1916 in Nampa, Idaho, to Walter C. and Anna May (Devore/Devoir) Cox. She passed away Sept. 23, 2018 in North Bend.
Anna’s mother died when she was 7 years old and she, along with her sister, Charlotte, were taken to Ohio by her maternal grandparents and raised in an orphanage. In 1934, she married Don D. Kelley and began searching for her father, whom she found here in Oregon. She had a son, Robert who died shortly after birth and then raised three children, Pat, Donna and Keith. Anna divorced and went to work for the Mayflower Farms Cooperatives; canning cheese as well as working in a restaurant, motel, plywood mill, cooked for a bridge crew and did other jobs.
She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, crafting, and cooking during her lifetime. In 2013, she moved to Inland Point due to her health and continued to be active until her death. She always attributed her long life to hard work, a sense of humor, and keeping the word "can’t" out of her vocabulary.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Pat Miles of North Bend, and Donna Helms of Roseburg; son, Keith Manfull of Canyonville; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In