1934 – 2021
Ann L. West, 86, passed away October 7, 2021 at home in Bandon, Oregon. She was born in San Diego, the only child of Marvin and Maude West. Her father had a distinguished naval career and Ann lived in a variety of places. Her teen years spent in Panama were one of her happiest memories. She attended Stephens College and UCSF and received her MS in Counseling from California State University, Hayward.
Ann worked at many pursuits, from secretary in a bank, lab technician in a doctor's office, juvenile probation officer, school and music teacher and marriage and family counselor. As a young woman, she was a talented pianist and sang with the Robert Shaw Chorale. Twice, she entered a priory to become a nun but eventually recognized that it was not her path. She was, during a lifetime, a devout Catholic, Episcopalian and Buddhist, each in their own season.
Ann was a kind and dedicated counselor and therapist who maintained a private practice for a time. She helped her patients regardless of their ability to pay. During the height of the AIDS epidemic, she worked at San Francisco General Hospital. After three years of working with dying young men, she "flamed out", as she put it, and had to leave. When she was in her mid-50s, Ann had a life-changing experience backpacking the length of California. She had many stories to tell about "my walk" and always meant to write them up.
Ann loved to read, mysteries being her favorite. She was an active member of the Sisters in Crime group in San Diego. Classical music on NPR and classic country were her music choices but Gregorian chants and bluegrass worked too. Dogs were always a big part of Ann's life and like most dog lovers, she marked the stages of her life by which dogs she had, from Teakwood, her childhood pet, to Bonnie and Cassie, Rudi and Rosie, China and Gracie. They were her constant companions at home, traveling or walking in beautiful Bandon.
Ann is survived by her spouse, Betty Daniels; her cousin, Marsha McNabb of California; relatives in Maryland; pups, Gracie and Sunny; and friends who will miss her.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In