May 9, 1927 - May 11, 2019
After a long illness, Angeline was granted her angel wings and passed peacefully May 11, 2019.
Angeline was born May 9, 1927 in Seattle, Wash., to Michael and Mildred Patch.
Angie married George Clarno May 6, 1950 in Chehalis, Wash., and they enjoyed a life full of adventures. Hunting, fishing, flying lessons provided by George, flying to their hunting and fishing lodge they started together in Canada, RVing, crabbing on the Oregon coast, family barbecues and gardening while being a bookkeeper for Clarno Logging Co., running their taxidermy shop and also involved in every aspect of Old Bridge Winery created by George and Angie.
They created endless family memories.
Angie is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, George Clarno of Remote; daughters, Georgia and Del White of Newberg, Paula and Jim Rauch of Brush Praine, Wash., Brenda and Paul Ivy of Troutdale, and Janis Nicholson of Remote; son, Roger Clarno of Remote; four grandchildren, Shannon, Josh, Anthony and Janis Joy; nine great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters and daughter, Elizabeth Jo Clarno.
She was an amazing mother and grandmother and is very loved by her family. She will be remembered for her strong and caring personality and her cooking skills that were enjoyed by many.
The family would like to thank Alica Caudle, Dr. Crane and Coquille Valley Hospital for the wonderful end-of-life care she received and their support to the family.
A private family service is planned.
Leave a loving memory on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In