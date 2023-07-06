Angela Rose Mahlberg

September 15, 1954 - June 23, 2023
Angela was born September 15, 1954 to Monte LaBarge and Violet Hagstrom in Mitchell, South Dakota.
As a little girl mom lived in New Mexico, Arizona, North Dakota and Nevada as her father worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Mom loved her animals. As a little girl she had a Siamese cat that she would dress up and push in a stroller. She was the happiest little girl. She loved to please everyone and she was a giver.
Angela graduated from Lemmon High School South Dakota. She would marry and from that marriage she had Misty, Alex and Amie. Mom had many nights of dealing with colicky babies but none the less she loved her children. Times were hard. Mom was always resourceful; she would sew clothing and bonnets to keep the hot Wyoming sun off our faces.
Mom would remarry and from the union a son was born, Frank John Jr.
Mom moved to Coquille, Oregon in 1984 later she married Patrick Mahlberg. From that union Crystal Rose was born.
Mom fished a lot on the Coquille River. She and Pat would grow large gardens. Each home they lived in, always had beautiful flowers growing outside
Mom lived in Coquille, Keizer, Shedd, Albany, and Corvallis. Mom went to Linn Benton Community College and graduated with an Associate’s degree in Metallurgy. It was an exciting time for mom.
Mom worked several jobs which involved care taking of the elderly.
2016, mom and Pat would return to Coquille, Oregon.
Mom will be remembered for her caring nature towards animals. She passed that onto her daughters and granddaughters. Mom loved her flowers and to garden. She always was excited to give even though there were many financial hard times. The small things mattered the most to her. She always had a story from her life to share with those who had an ear to listen. She had a smile on her face and was excited to get a visit from her children and grandchildren.
Angela is survived by her husband of 38 years, Patrick Mahlberg of Coquille; daughter, Misty Harris (Gary) of California; son, Alex Wise (Amy) of Corvallis; daughter, Amie; daughter, Crystal of Coquille; son, Johnny Krebs of Pinehaven, Wyoming; stepson, Patrick (Stacy) of Siletz; stepson, Albert of Siletz; 19 grandchildren; her mother, Violet; two sisters, Maxine (Ed) and Sharon (David Fischer); also numerous other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Monte LaBarge; stepmother, Norma; stepfather, Walter; a granddaughter; and her favorite dog, Mojette.
A memorial will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Coquille, Oregon, luncheon after. Wear something yellow for mom.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
