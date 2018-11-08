April 22, 1944 - Nov. 2, 2018
Andrew Thomas Neher, Jr. passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 at his home in Bandon, with his wife, Shari Heath by his side.
Andy was born April 22, 1944 in San Bernardino, Calif., to Andrew, Sr. and Naomi (Pendergraft) Neher. In 1962, he graduated from San Bernardino High School and joined the United States Navy, where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired as a stagehand from IATSE Local 33 in the greater Los Angeles, Calif., area in 2001. Andy was an avid model train enthusiast and for eight years he volunteered at the Pomona Fairplex’s Garden Railroad in Pomona, Calif. He loved the outdoors and in his retirement years was able to spend time traveling with his fifth-wheel trailer through California, Oregon, and Colorado. He fought and won a battle with esophageal cancer in 2008 and moved to the coast of Oregon in 2009.
Andy is survived by his wife, Shari Heath of Bandon; his two children, Adrienne (Neher) and son-in-law, Randy Ortega of Beaumont, Calif., son, Joshua Neher of San Bernardino, Calif.; three grandchildren, Julien, Gabriel, and Nathaniel Ortega; and his beloved dog, Scamp.
A celebration of life will be held at Langlois Community Church probably in late December. The date is not yet determined.
Friends may leave condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In