March 28, 1970 – April 25, 2022
Andrew Rowe Maslona, 52, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away while traveling Thailand on April 25, 2022. Andrew was born on March 28, 1970, to Stanley and Caroline Maslona in St. Louis, Missouri.
In 1980, his family relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona. He graduated from High School in 1988. He attended Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, graduating in 1992 with degrees in Math and Physics. In 1998, Andrew received his medical degree from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City and later went into private practice of Internal Medicine in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Andrew will be remembered for his brilliant mind and loving heart. He is survived by his mother, Caroline; step-father, James Mason; son, Henry; daughter, Yasmin; brother, Paul Maslona; sister, Cynthia Dadds; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
