October 9, 1932 – January 12, 2023
A Celebration of Life for Andrew “Andy” G. Hoefer, 90, of North Bend, will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the North Bend First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road, with Pastor Eric Lindsey officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematorium in Coos Bay.
Andy was born on October 9, 1932 in Winona, Minnesota to Andrew G. Hoefer Sr. and Esther (Ziemer) Hoefer. He passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Andy served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He married Sandy Rybin on March 21, 1964 at the North Bend Presbyterian Church (now the site of Unity by the Bay).
Andy worked in several industries before beginning his career with the City of North Bend, first in the engineering department and ultimately as Street Superintendent for the City of North Bend, retiring in 1997.
Andy is survived by his wife, Sandy Hoefer of North Bend; daughter, Kristin Hoefer and husband, Jardin Kazaar of Coos Bay; son, Erik Hoefer and wife, Janet of Stayton; and grandchildren, Caitlyn Aitkins and her husband, Aaron, and Shane Hoefer.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Andrew Hoefer; step-mother, Elsie; half-sister, Alice Kick Hoefer; and brothers, Jim and John Hoefer.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Andy’s honor to the North Bend First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
