June 12, 1949 - May 17, 2019
A celebration of the life of Bandon resident, Andrew Earl Ash II, will be held at Bandon First Baptist Church at a later date to be announced. Military Honors will take place later at IOOF Cemetery.
Andrew was born June 12, 1949 in Emmett, Idaho, the son of Earl Lee and Mary Edna Webb Ash. He died May 17, 2019 in Coos Bay at the age of 69.
He was raised and educated in Salmon, Idaho area then moved to Bandon at the age of 16. He joined the U.S. Army following school and served in Vietnam. Following his service he moved to the Portland and surrounding area where he worked as a truck driver until ill health forced him to retire at 55.
He married Kathy Hale and they moved to Bandon.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Thomas Taylor, Kimberly Leonard, Alysha Larsen, Christopher Ash, Steven Ash, Sally and Gordon Rickard, Andrea and David Bundy, Andrew Ash, Patricia Ash, Kristina Ash and Will Ash; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Delbert Ash; and sisters, Diane Watkins, Suzie Ash and Connie Ash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Micki Ivie.
He enjoyed bowling and fishing. He was extremely proud of his country and his service to his country, but time with family was his favorite.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com and theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In