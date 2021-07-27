August 3, 1940 – July 24, 2021
Andrew “Andy” Raymond Heim, 80, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Andy was born August 3, 1940 in Vancouver, Washington to C. Fred and Rena (Howard) Heim and was one of seven children. He spent the majority of his education and young adulthood in the Cathlamet and Longview, Washington areas where he married Llano “Lannie” Priestley and they had six children before moving to Myrtle Point, Oregon in 1978. On December 3, 1982 he married Shirley (Corcoran) Kirsch, combining children from their previous marriages, and raised eight children together.
Andy was a life-long dairy farmer, astute businessman and entrepreneur. He worked for the Myrtle Point School District as bus driver and transportation manager however, was self-employed the majority of his adult life including over 20 years in commercial fishing industry and over 30 years farm equipment sales and service. He was known throughout the community for his compassion, generosity, volunteer work and sense of humor. Andy enjoyed his work, music and teaching trade skills to younger generations, however, faith, family, dairy farming and Swiss heritage were his passions. He leaves a legacy of altruism, perseverance and true power of faith in the Lord.
Andy is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Scott (Suzie) Heim, Fred Heim, Jim Heim, and Mike Kirsch; daughters, Ann (Wayne) Clubb, Sharyl Kirsch, Sue (Steven) Somero, and Teresa Heim-Arnold; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Madeline Smeltzer and Betty (Jim) Enbusk; brothers, Larry (Pat) Heim and John Heim; brother-in-law, Elmer (Gloria) Gaddis. He is preceded in death by his parents, C. Fred and Rena Heim; brother, Fred Heim; and sister, Gloria (Heim) Gaddis.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, August 2, 2021 at First Christian Church of Myrtle Point with reception following. Private burial will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital or Alzheimer’s Foundation of Oregon.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
