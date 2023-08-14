January 23, 1943 ~ May 29, 2023
Andrea Rosenberg passed away at home with family and friends present on May 29, 2023 after dealing with the effects of dementia for a number of years. Andrea was born in North Bend, Oregon on January 23, 1943, to Hilda and Dennis Signalness. She had the good fortune to spend her entire early life on the family’s waterfront property on Coos Bay, where she loved to walk the beach during low tides searching for points and ancient tools.
Andrea was attending Oregon State University when she met Doug Rosenberg. It was in a geology class where seats next to one of the 3 girls in the class were a premium. Doug’s previous class was a 15-minute walk away so he could never get to class in time to score a seat next to her. But since he was a fireman/EMT he got a special parking place next to the Geology building. By driving he was usually waiting to see where Andrea was going to sit, and he was close behind! They were married on August 20, 1966.
Daughter Erin arrived in 1969 and daughter Jill in 1972. The girls were Andrea’s main occupation but when more help was needed at the family lumberyard she always found time to help. Prior to moving to Tillamook, she was Assistant Credit Manager at Consumer Power in Corvallis.
Besides her girls and family, her interests were many, and greatly varied. She strived for perfection in everything she did. The piano was a major interest at which she excelled. Other favorite activities were travel, sewing, needlecraft, hiking, boating, home building, and decorating. She loved to travel and explore new areas. That led to many years of hiking and climbing in the canyons of SE Utah with friends and family. Immediately after Utah hiking she was anxious to get started on the annual trip to Washington’s San Juan Islands, where they camped for many years, eventually built a home, which Andrea both designed and decorated. Not one to stand and watch, she got into the construction, laying ceramic tile, painting, and helping with wiring and plumbing.
Another of her special loves was traveling north on her boats, OPUS I and OPUS II, on which she was most often at the helm. With a wide variety of family and friends, she and Doug made many trips north into British Columbia and Alaska, leaving in their wake a trail of Tillamook Cheese! She would often joke that if anything was needed, they could just trade cheese for it. Along with the fun, Andrea was a serious boat captain. The logbooks list several instances where she maneuvered out of tight spots on her own. One of Doug’s favorite photos is of her on OPUS I alone, maneuvering through fields of icebergs. Another was in swift current and wind when Doug didn’t get the dock lines on in time, and off downstream went Andrea, alone on OPUS II. She patiently drifted until there was room to make a circle when she brought the boat back up into the current and wind, and held it by the dock while the lines were finally secured. There were many other instances when she was a good sport in helping on various “questionable” projects, such as steering a heavy truck as it was pulled from a military base. Snow covered the ground, there was no windshield, no running engine, and no power steering. But there were a lot of guys to whistle and wave! Unperturbed, she just smiled and waved back. And while she didn’t really love flying, she could keep the plane on course and watch for traffic on their many trips to the San Juans.
Andrea is survived by Doug, her husband of 56 years; daughters, Erin and Jill; granddaughters, Gracyn, Sela, and Reese; sister, Penny Signalness; and nieces, Sorrel Hansen and Marlyss Bird.
A quiet celebration of Andrea’s life, attended by family and friends, was held the day before her passing, including the smooth guitar and voice of Lauren Sheehan. No further gatherings are planned. Any remembrances can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Oregon and SW Washington.
