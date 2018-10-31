Nov. 7, 1970 – Oct. 22, 2018
A celebration of life for Ammie Melisa Tipton, 47, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3 at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. in North Bend, with a final goodbye at Cape Arago State Park in Charleston. Final plans will be announced on Facebook for the friends and family that would like to attend.
Ammie was born Nov. 7, 1970 in Yuba City, Calif. She passed away unexpectedly Oct. 22, 2018 at Bay Area Hospital.
Ammie was a wonderful partner to Al Moore and the most loving mother to Elizabeth Grace Moore and her "bonus kid" as she called her, Amber Nelson.
She graduated from Marshfield High School and became a nail technician, a job that she did for more than 25 years. This job provided her with lifelong friends. She worked at Image Makers Salon for the last 10 years, she cherished her clients and thought of many as her family. She was always willing to offer love, encouragement and whatever else she could when someone was in need. She could light up the room with her stories and have whomever she was with, laughing until their stomach hurt. Her sense of humor was contagious. The love she had for her friends and family was unending.
Ammie is survived by her partner, Al Moore; daughter, Elizabeth; stepdaughter, Mandy Moore; mother and stepfather, Geraldine and Richard Adamec; grandfather, Albert Hanson; brother, Dean Tipton all of Coos Bay; sister, Kimberly Tipton-Gray of Tangent; best friend, Rachel Ridge; niece, Cassandra Gray; nephew, Jacob Gray; grandchildren, Kayla Palmer, Justin and Jason Harkins; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold “Butch” Loil Tipton.
Memorial donations in Ammie’s name can be made to the local teen mom ministry; Young Lives C/O Cheri Allison 11812 Hwy 241, Coos Bay, OR 97420, or you can drop them off at Image Makers, 2257 Newmark St. in North Bend.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In