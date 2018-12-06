Try 1 month for 99¢

Jan. 1, 1929 – Aug. 7, 2018

Joyce had lived with Alzheimer’s for the last year and quietly passed August 7, 2018, at 89 years of age, from the disease. 

She married Vern October 24, 1947. They enjoyed camping, traveling, bowling and spending time together and with family.

Joyce had worked much of her life and spent many years with the Coos County IED department supporting the school districts of Coos County. After Vern passed in 2005, she continued bowling and enjoyed family time anytime she had the opportunity. She had lived in Coquille all of her life until 2014 when she moved to Roseburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern in 2005.

Joyce is survived by her son, Michael Eldredge of Ridgecrest, Calif.; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandi and Jim Syfert of Beaverton; her brother and his wife, Leighton “Pete” and Faye Benham of Roseburg; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces and their families; and one nephew and his family.

She had requested no service and the family honored that request. The family does request any memorial contributions be directed to the fight to solve Alzheimer’s in her name.

