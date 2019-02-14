Dec. 13, 1919 – Feb. 9, 2019
A private graveside service with military honors for Alvin Devere Layton, 99, of Coos Bay will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Alvin was born Dec. 13, 1919 in Chehalis, Wash., to Roy Ralph and Theresa Mary (Tauscher) Layton. He passed away Feb. 9, 2019 at his residence in Coos Bay.
In February 1939, Alvin left Washington to proudly serve his country by enlisting in the United States Navy, where he was stationed in San Diego, Calif. During his time with the U.S. Navy, Alvin was sent to Pearl Harbor, before returning home safely, where in August 1943 he married his longtime sweetheart, Lorraine Gladys Kendall. He was honorably discharged in September 1945 and later moved to the Coos Bay area in 1948.
Alvin was the owner of a logging outfit, that he sold in 1960, so he could start working for Sause Bros. He was a tug boat captain, later retiring as a port captain.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry. Alvin could build anything. He built his cabin in Central Oregon and his house in Coos Bay, but what he really loved was spending time with his family and grandkids.
Alvin is survived by son, Rodney Layton and wife, Valerie; daughter, Arlene Reynolds; grandchildren, Angie Sayler, Wendy King, Michael Layton, Willy Layton, Cheri Allison, Todd Stevens, Tara Chard, and Jeffrey Reynolds; 20 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Layton; and son, John Layton.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
