Alvin Benjamin Socia Jr.

April 13, 1928 – February 9, 2023
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Alvin “Al” B. Socia Jr., 94, of North Bend, will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue, with Pastor Joshua Woodruff presiding. A graveside committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Alvin “Al” Benjamin Socia Jr. was born on April 13, 1928 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Alvin Benjamin Socia Sr. and Maggie Little Socia (Bridges). He passed away in his home surrounded by his kids and grandkids on February 9, 2023.
Growing up Alvin was one of 21 children and was one of six remaining children at the time of his passing. Alvin loved being outdoors, and he loved insects….so much that he got the nickname “Bugs”.
Alvin married Norma Jean Kindrick on August 20, 1949, in Star City, Arkansas. Al and Norma moved to Coos County in 1952. They raised four children together. Norma was a homemaker and Al went to work at Weyerhaeuser, where he was the head sawyer, retiring at the age of 70 in 1998. Al had a love for making things. He had a workshop where he would spend a lot of his time woodworking and building things. He made all four of his children a hope chest. Al also had a love for fishing. He used to own a boat and would often go out in his boat fishing.
Besides his love for woodworking, Al was a family man, coming from a large family himself, he enjoyed spending time with his family most of all. Some of his favorite times were having his children and their families over to see him any chance that they could. He had a special bond with his great granddaughter, Kaycee Hammack. Al would light up when he saw Kaycee walk into the house. His family referred to her as “Papa’s Angel”.
Al was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be missed very much by his loving and adoring family.
Alvin is survived by his four sisters, Velma McEntire of Star City, Arkansas, Thelma Reynolds of Star City, Arkansas, Linda Shepherd and her husband, Richard of Gould, Arkansas and Jan Martin and her husband, Ross of Dumas, Arkansas; brother, James Socia of Little Rock, Arkansas; his four children: son, Scott Socia and his kids, Chris Socia, Lisa Socia, Shannon Holly and Jamie Holly; son, Steve Socia and his children, Gregg Socia, Jordan Socia and Tricia Weaver; son, Marty Socia and his wife Esther and their children, Jeremy Farris, Kelly Deweese and Alyssa Farris; and daughter, Gail Hammock and her husband, Randy and their children, Jennifer Church, Courtney Hammack and Randy Hammack; and 26 great grandkids.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin B. Sr. and Maggie Little Bridges; stepmother, Esther Ora Wilkinson Socia; his wife, Norma Jean Socia; brothers, Alton Socia, Havis Socia, Horace “Shorty” Socia, Edward Socia, Willie Socia, Odis Socia, Garland Socia, Milton B. Socia, infant son of Maggie L. Socia, Albert “Boots” Socia and Ray Socia; sisters, Esther Mae Manes, Iva Socia Roddy, Bennie Jean King and Irma Nelson; daughter-in-law, Sue Socia; granddaughter, Stacey Chase; and great grandson, Jeffery Allen Saunders.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
