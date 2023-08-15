November 6, 1931 – August 14, 2023
Allen R. Gillmore died peacefully in his home on August 14, 2023.
Born November 6, 1931, Allen spent his early years on his father’s dairy farm outside of Westmoreland, California. As he grew older, he worked the family dairy and also took jobs on a number of farms in and around Imperial Valley. When he was a teenager, he drove semi-trucks loaded with produce into Los Angeles and used his earnings to build a cabin on a small lot on the outskirts of Westmoreland. He married his first wife, Syble, shortly before being drafted in 1952, and became a dad to her two children, Shirley and Roney. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army and was posted in the Panama Canal from 1952 – 1954. When he came back from the war his son, Bruce was born, and two years later his daughter, Susan. He worked a variety of jobs in Imperial Valley and Mendocino County which led him eventually to construction and carpentry work. He was a skilled craftsman and worked on many projects, finally settling in the North Bend, Oregon area.
Allen developed a ranch property on Larson Inlet near North Bend where he ran cattle and had a large apple orchard. Later, he moved to Allegany. He lived on the East Fork of the Millicoma
River for 29 years before moving into Coos Bay. Allen was an avid landscaper and had a green thumb. His craftsman-type homes were surrounded by well-cared-for shrubs and carefully pruned trees. One of Allen’s favorite activities during his later years was wood-cutting. He could often be found on early mornings high on a ridge with a chainsaw in his hands and a big grin on his face. He loved a good fire in his woodstove and his house was always warm and welcoming. Over the years, he developed and maintained many strong friendships with people of all ages and from all walks of life. He was a life-long patriot, a great storyteller and a careful listener. Allen lived his life committed to hard work, honesty, generosity, and a great sense of humor. He was loved deeply by his family and his friends.
Allen is survived by his children, Shirley and Bruce; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many dear and long-time friends.
Allen was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan and his son, Roney.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In