August 8, 1960 – June 11, 2022
A service for Allen L. Boyd will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2 pm at the Coos Bay Chapel.
Allen was born on August 8, 1960 to Doyle S. Boyd Sr. and Barbara A. Boyd (Shackleford) and returned home on June 11, 2022 after a short, but aggressive fight with pancreatic cancer.
Allen grew up and went to elementary school in Englewood and graduated from Marshfield HS in 1979. While growing up Allen found himself running around with many of the same friends who have fond memories of him to share today. It was during these times he met the love of his life, but didn’t connect until several years later.
Allen and Tammy (Wood) were married in 1982 and again in 2001. Together they shared the highs and lows of 40 years and had 2 daughters for which he was so proud of.
Allen was a very dedicated and hard worker spending 39 years working for SOMAR/Sause Bros. He worked his way up and enjoyed his position as a forklift operator in the shipyard. Everyone who knew him, knew how he valued his job and equipment he ran. He was loving and committed to make the lives of his family better, especially his wife and mother.
When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed most outdoor activities (hunting, fishing, boating and camping). He relaxed by watching TV and playing on his phone. But he enjoyed spending time with his family the most.
He was most recently excited about the vacation he spent with his family where he and his grandchildren swam with dolphins and manatees in Cancun.
Allen was known by many people in the community and will be severely missed. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Boyd of Coos Bay; daughters, Kammie (Brent) Way of Creswell and Porscha (Greg) Maine of Oregon City; his mother, Barbara Boyd of Coos Bay; and his grandchildren, Kamdyn and Kallie Greene of Creswell.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Doyle Sr.; his brother, Anthony “Tony” Boyd; nephew, Tyler Boyd; and uncle, Jan “Slick” Boyd.
