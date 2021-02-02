November 29, 1963 – December 23, 2020
Allen “Gator” Fields was born November 29, 1963 in Oakland, California. He passed away December 23, 2020 near Orick, California doing what he loved, driving a log truck.
Gator lived most of his life in the Coos County area. He drove truck for over 35 years, most recently for Chuck Bracelin Trucking. Gator loved to be up high in the mountains in the early morning hours and observe the beautiful sunrises. He was known to send pictures to many people showing his view from “his office” for others to enjoy. Gator was always quick to lend a hand when one of his trucking brothers needed one, whether on a landing, along the road, or on his own time. Many friends, neighbors and family members have shared stories of how Gator was always there offering help. From delivering firewood to dropping off treats, to mowing a lawn, he did it with gladness and no expectations.
Gator met the love of his life, Penni James in 1981 and they were married in December of 1984. They had just celebrated 36 years of wedded bliss. Their son Jeff was born in 1987. Gator and Penni were known as mom and dad to numerous of Jeff’s friends. Gator was known to say “We were the lucky ones; they chose us to be their parents.”
Three years ago Gator started the North Bend Lighted Truck Parade. He felt a need to bring joy to his family and the community and to bring happiness in a month that his family had experienced terrible loss. This year because of Covid the parade was canceled. On January 9, 2021 after the loss of Gator, his trucking brothers and the trucking community came together and held a lighted Memorial Parade in his honor.
Gator is survived by his wife, Penni; children, Jeff and Molly Fields, Porscha and Greg Maine, Kammie Greene and Brent Way; mother, Arlene Fields; parents in law, Bob and Genny James; sisters and brothers, Monty Fields, Annette and David Frye, Amber and Rod Willis, Arlene and Jim Marable, Pam and Calvin Connelly, Rob and Maria James. He was Papa Gator to Brian and Ingrid Fields, and Kamdyn and Kallie Greene.
Gator was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Magnus Fields; father, Marty Fields and grandma, Mazie Kelly.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, The Heartfelt House, 116 St. Joseph Place, Springfield, OR 97477 or to the Doernbecher Children's Hospital, OHSU Foundation, P.O. Box 29017, Portland, OR 97296.
A celebration of life will be held for immediate family and close friends at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In